They seek to extradite Rodrigo ‘P’, nephew of Caro Quintero, to the United States for crimes of criminal association and against health.

The Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) reported that the detention of the accused was qualified as legal.

“The Attorney General of the Republic (FGR), through Interpol Mexico of the Criminal Investigation Agency (AIC), presented Rodrigo “P”, before a Judge, who described his formal detention for extradition purposes as legal executed yesterday Sunday”, the instance reported.

The Arizona Court is the one that requests the extradition of the leader of the “Caborca ​​Cartel”.

“The Coordination of International Affairs and Attachés (CAIA), of the FGR, prepared a formal request for extradition based on the accusations of the District Court of Arizona, for his probable responsibility in the crimes of criminal association and against health; and requested the arrest of Rodrigo ‘P’”, they added.

Although the FGR recognized that the detainee can challenge the extradition. The designated was taken to the Reclusorio Norte in Mexico Cityafter being presented before the District Judge Specialized in the Accusatory Criminal System of the Federal Criminal Justice Center.

The capo’s arrest was carried out on Sunday, April 30, by elements of the FGR and Semar, in the Santa Rita residential subdivision in Zapopan.

