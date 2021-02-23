In the midst of the scandal that unleashed the revelation of the existence of a ‘VIP Vaccination’ against the coronavirus in the Ministry of Health, the mother-in-law of the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Massa, defended herself against the accusations of Patricia Bullrich and maintained that criticism of the president of PRO they seek to “do harm”.

“They use a case like mine to harm. I signed up on the first (of January) when the page had just opened. I was already within the group that had to be vaccinated. And the person who was investigating (for Bullrich) also knows all that, knows me and knows that I am a doctor. There is nothing left in all this. There is an intention to harm, “said Marcela Durrieu, the mother of Malena Galmarini.

In statements to Radio With You, She also justified the case of her ex-husband, Fernando Galmarini: “I have been separated for a thousand years, but he is 79 years old and has a pacemaker. And I registered him, that’s why he has the registration the same day. In Fernando’s case, he absolutely complies with all the requirements to be among the first vaccinated, “he insisted.

After remarking that “it’s wrong and it was a mistake“who have privileged the vaccination of people close to the Government in the Ministry of Health, Durrieu again referred to Bullrich’s questions, noting that”a case had to be found to harm Sergio Massa and Malena“.

In January there were already VIP vaccinated.

I regret that the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Massa, has used his position to vaccinate his in-laws when it was only for health personnel.

President Fernández is not a mistake, it is a system of power privileges! pic.twitter.com/jCvbvxKx3E – Patricia Bullrich (@PatoBullrich) February 22, 2021

Bullrich had accused Massa of taking advantage of his position within the ruling party to vaccinate his in-laws against the coronavirus.

From Twitter, the opposition leader published the photos where the names of Fernando Nicolás Galmarini (78) and Marcela Margarita Durrieu (70) appear. The document details that he received the first dose of Sputnik V at the Dr. Federico Alberto Abete Trauma and Emergency Hospital, on January 22, and the second application occurred on February 11 in the same hospital.

Bullrich denounced this Monday the “partisanship of the vaccine” and spoke of a “planned scandal” around the VIP vaccination, which led to the resignation of Ginés González García as Minister of Health.

