Faced with the start of the second wave of coronavirus infections, the Buenos Aires authorities aim to advance these days with vaccination in the population over 80 years old and, especially, of those who are living in nursing homes and residences. In addition, they announced the opening of the registration for residents of the City who have between 75 years and 79 years. You can now upload your data to the Web officer and waiting for a turn. Those between 70 and 74 years old will be able to register from Thursday at 6.

The City of Buenos Aires has an important population of older adults. According to data from the Department of Statistics and Censuses -based on projected figures from the last national census of 2010- there are 122,866 people who are between 70 and 74 years; other 99,037 who are between 75 and 79 years old; and 148,787 who are over 80 years old.

A very sensitive source of infections has been geriatric. At the beginning of the pandemic there was a major outbreak that particularly affected this population. According to data from the Ibero-American Society of Gerontology and Geriatrics, between March and June 1, 2020, 39% of the total of those who died in AMBA were older adults in hospital.

In Buenos Aires there are 478 geriatric establishments that provide care for 16,542 people. Until this Monday, and according to official figures, they were vaccinated with the first dose 8,378 people. Sources from the Ministry of Health indicated to Clarion that this stage – almost 50% remains to be vaccinated – could be concluded in 9 or 10 days. Of course, the second dose is pending. But according to what was stated by specialists and medical authorities, it was determined that it will be postponed. to immunize more people with the first dose.

The City of Buenos Aires opened the registry to begin vaccinating those over 75 years of age. Photo: Maxi Failla

Vaccination in nursing homes and residences requires a different logistics to that carried out with people over 80 or with health professionals, who come to the centers that the City has. In this case, it is agents of the Buenos Aires government who go to the establishments because mostly residents cannot move, or because doing so puts their health at risk even more. The residences are toured with eight mobile units. These work teams are made up of 7 people: 3 professionals who vaccinate, a person responsible for the logistics of the cold required by the doses, a security person and another 2 who register the operation.

At this time, the City has 43,800 Sputnik V vaccines that were delivered in the last days. On Friday, the national government granted 20,400 from the flight that arrived on Sunday, March 21, with 330 thousand first doses. While another 23,400 arrived on Sunday; the latter had arrived in the country on Monday the 22nd, with a shipment of 500,000 vaccines (300,000 first doses and 200,000 second doses). In addition, the Capital will receive 16,000 Covishield vaccines from the Covax fund, which also arrived over the weekend.

On the other hand, the entry of two shipments of vaccines is ahead: during the early morning a new flight of Aerolineas Argentinas left for Moscow (Sputnik V) and tomorrow another would leave for China (Sinopharm), which would bring a million vaccines. Usually, the City receives between 6 and 7% of the shipments that arrive.

The geriatrics



“Until a few weeks ago, vaccination was slow, but these days it advanced a lot. The truth is that in nursing homes there were many infections during 2020, which indicates that there is a prevalence and many older adults have antibodies. The personnel was mostly vaccinated (medical and non-medical) and these establishments are shielded, with great care. I believe that the anguish that was experienced last year became a strength for the management of the pandemic today. What we regret is that so many older adults have been left behind, “he told Clarion Eugenio Semino, Director of the Senior Citizen Area of ​​the Ombudsman’s Office.

According to the open data published by the Buenos Aires government during this week, 49,648 people over 80 years of age remain to be vaccinated (figures updated to Monday 29). Then they will start with those over 70 who have already started signing up.

In the age group of +80, the lethality climbs to 28.29% (out of a total of 12,529 confirmed cases of coronavirus infections). The fatality rate drops to 14.08% in people who are between 70 and 79 years old; and it is 5.09% in the 60 to 69 age group.

SC