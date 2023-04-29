During his appearance in the House of Representatives of United States of America (USA), on Thursday, April 27, Anne Milgram, DEA directorsaid looking for achieve the extradition of various drug traffickers, and among them is Rafael Caro Quinteroso that he faces justice in the USA.

For this, he commented, they work in coordination with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Justice Department of the USA, publishes the Infobae medium.

As reported by a national media outlet, there are 19 charges, in four different US courts, against Caro Quintero.

It is required by criminal association, drug distribution, possession of a firearm, organized crime, but in a special way, by the kidnapping, torture and murder of Enrique “Kiki” Camarena Salazar, DEA agent(executed together with the Mexican pilot Alfredo Zavala Avelar) in 1985.

Some data

According to data on Internet pages, Rafael Caro Quintero“Don Rafa”, “R1” and “Narco of Narcos“, was born on October 24, 1952 in La Noria, Badiraguato, Sinaloa.

He only studied elementary school, and when he was 13 years old, his father passed away, and Rafael, as the oldest son, took over the family.

At the age of 16 he went to Caborca, Sonorawhere he met Pedro Avilés Pérez, a drug trafficker who introduced him to the cultivation of dope.

Since the 1970s he began working within organized crime together with Miguel Angel Felix Gallardo and Ernesto Fonseca Carrillowith whom he founded the Guadalajara cartelconsidered one of the first drug cartels in Mexico, with links to drug cartels Colombia.

In 1984, Mexican authorities with support from the DEA, attacked the rwidth of “The Buffalo”of a thousand hectares, owned by Caro Quinterolocated in the state of Chihuahua. There they destroyed, it is said, some 8,000 tons of marijuana, considered at that time the largest destruction of marijuana in the history of Mexico.

With that strong blow, the Guadalajara Cartel knew it had infiltrators of the DEA. And then came the kidnapping of Camarena Salazar and Avilés Pérez, in Jalisco. Their bodies were found on March 5, in bags, at a ranch in Michoacan.

After Camarena's death in 1985, dear quinterofled to Costa Rica, but in a few months he was arrested and brought to Mexico. On December 12, 1989, he was sentenced for the crimes of illegal deprivation of liberty in the modality of kidnapping, qualified homicide, planting, cultivation, harvesting, transportation and trafficking of marijuana, cocaine supply, and criminal association.

He was sentenced to 199 years, but was only given 40 years in prison, the maximum allowed by law at the time.

He was released on August 9, 2013.

On January 16, 2015, he was once again found guilty of the murder of Camarena Salazar by a federal court and a new arrest warrant was issued against him.

He US Government included it in the list of the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted Fugitivesand also offered a reward of 20 million dollars for his capture (that reward is the highest amount in history offered for the arrest of a drug trafficker).

Since Caro Quintero was released, the DEA said that it was not going to stop until it brought him before the US justice system.

In 2016, in an interview with a journalist, Caro Quintero assured that he was no longer a drug trafficker. Although, in mid-2019 it was said that he was leading the Caborca ​​Cartel (sonorous) for the transfer of drugs and in a bloody dispute with its competitors.

Arrested

On July 15, 2022 Caro Quintero was arrested in the community of saint simonMunicipality of Choix, sinaloain the limits with Chihuahua and Sonoraas part of an operation of the Marine Secretary and the General Prosecutor of the Republic.

The FGR reported that he was admitted to the “Altiplano” Social Readaptation Center number 1, in Almoloya de Juárez, State of Mexico.

There, Caro Quintero fights to avoid his extradition to the US. All drug traffickers know that the US authorities are very harsh, inflexible, with them.