Right after it was announced that They would give 10 years of Call of Duty to Nintendo and Steamnow it is revealed that the Federal Trade Commission – with acronym in English FTC – seeks to block Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

The publication from the official site of the FTC says it is looking to block “tech giant Microsoft from acquiring leading video game developer Activision Blizzard and its franchises like Call of Duty.”

The FTC alleges that Microsoft would have something of an advantage in taking over this developer, especially since it would make exclusives and take advantage of its cloud and subscription services.

In the complaint, The Federal Trade Commission noted that the company founded by Bill Gates has a history of acquiring and using game content to suppress competition from rival consoles, including the acquisition of ZeniMax.

The argument goes that several Bethesda titles such as Starfield and Redfall will be exclusive despite the fact that the North American company had promised antitrust authorities in Europe that it did not intend to block the publication of games on rival consoles.

Holly Vedova, the director of the FTC’s competition bureau, said they want to stop Microsoft from acquiring a leading independent game studio that could hurt the competition and the growing market.

The worst that can happen is that a kind of huge snowball comes down from a mountain and that other important organizations around the world such as the United Kingdom and Europe join what this United States body says.

We'll have to wait and see how Microsoft will react to this statement, because it's hard to see how they won't stick with Activision Blizzard. What do you think of this movement?