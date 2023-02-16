Mexico.- The Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) will try for the fourth time to accuse Emilio Lozoya of the Agronitrogenados Case, a file in which he will request a sentence of 15 years in prison for the crime of money laundering.

He former director of Pemex will appear again this Thursday at 9:15 a.m. in the intermediate hearing that has been postponed since April last year and in which the legality of more than 120 test data is also scheduled to be debated.

The procedure will be chaired by Gerardo Genaro Alarcón, Control Judge of the Federal Criminal Justice Center of the North Prison, the third justice provider to process this process in just the last year.

The occasions on which this hearing was previously scheduled, without taking place, were April 3 and November 4, 2022, as well as January 3 of this year.

Initially, this procedure was postponed because the negotiating a reparation agreement; later, due to the death of Edgar Torres Garrido, former director of Pemex Fertilizantes and defense witness offered by Lozoya.

On the last two occasions when this hearing was attempted, Pemex made it clear that there is no agreement with Emilio Lozoya, but his defense insists that he continues in talks with other government bodies to pay for the damage.

Lozoya is accused of receiving a bribe of 3.4 million dollarsdue to the ruling by which Pemex bought the plant from Altos Hornos de México (AHMSA) Agronitrogenous of the Pajaritos complex, in Veracruz, in 2013.

The former director of the State production company allegedly used that money to buy his house in the La Retama Residential Complex, at Calle Ladera 20, Lomas de Bezares, in the country’s capital.

In the written accusation, the FGR asked a trial court to sentence Lozoya to 15 years in prison, impose a fine of 5,000 days of salary and payment of reparation for the damage of 3.4 million dollars or 70,652,000 pesos, as well as the confiscation of his residence in the country’s capital.

The intermediate hearing is scheduled for the FGR to orally formulate this accusation that it has already made in writing. Also, to discuss all the data and evidence that the parties intend to bring to trial.

On March 10, the intermediate hearing of the Odebrecht casein which the FGR has asked to sentence the former director of Pemex to 46 and a half years in prison.

Trevino against Lozoya

Carlos Trevinoformer director of Pemex, asked Alejandro Gertz Manero, head of the FGR, to consider that there are no legal conditions to agree a reparation agreement with Emilio Lozoya Let him get out of jail.

In a letter sent this Wednesday to the Attorney General of the Republic, the former official who is now a fugitive points out that only the 216 million dollars that Alonso Ancira agreed to repair for the Agronitrogenous Caseis much higher than the 10.7 million dollars that Lozoya intends to cover as reparation for the damage.

The document was delivered yesterday afternoon, in anticipation of the intermediate hearing in which the former director of Pemex will appear this Thursday, precisely in the same process for which Ancira was in jail.

“These amounts are many times higher than what Mr. Emilio Lozoya intends to pay for all the crimes he committed, as if it were just one. For this reason, it is evident that there is no amount of money that Mr. and his defense can offer to repair the damage he caused with the conduct he committed,” he says.

“Everything that has been stated up to here is independent of the indisputable fact that the conditions provided for in article 187 of the National Code of Criminal Procedures are not met for a reparation agreement to be concluded, because only for the facts investigated in the investigation folder, Mr. Lozoya Austin is accused of the crimes of money laundering, bribery and criminal association”.

Treviño remembers that because of this case of the “junk” plant that Pemex bought from AHMSA in 2013, an investment of up to 475 million dollarsof which $275 million would be for asset acquisition and $200 million for rehabilitation and modernization.

Since April of last year, Pemex no longer wanted to hold a hearing to formalize the payment of the reparation agreement through which Lozoya would pay 10.7 million dollars to conditionally suspend his processes for the Agronitrogenados and Odebrecht cases and with it will regain his freedom.

His defense has been reluctant to mention if the amount can be modified or if Pemex has asked them to renegotiate the amount already established in the two written accusations that were presented by the FGR.

The defendant has even promoted an amparo to have access to the investigation folder and find out if the offended party, Pemex, wants another amount.

Treviño tells Gertz that he already Nor is it possible to grant Lozoya a criterion of opportunitybecause the contradiction between what he maintains in his processes and what he declares in his complaint of the alleged bribes to former legislators and officials to approve the energy reform of 2013 and uphold the clauses of the agreement of the Ethylene XXI plant is evident.

For this reason, it urges the ministerial authority to go to the trial against Lozoya.

“Obviously, what the FGR’s actions imply is that they will no longer pretend to believe in the lies of Mr. Emilio Lozoya Austin and that they already expect him to offer any evidence to support his statements, therefore what is sought is that in terms of the Article 20 of the Constitution is that there be a fair and transparent trial, but that the culprit does not go unpunished and the innocent is protected, such as the undersigned and the other persons falsely indicated by Mr. Emilio Lozoya Austin in the complaint that gave rise to the research folder,” he says.

