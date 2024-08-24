Ciudad Juarez.- Some 30 workers from the Federal Judicial Branch who are protesting against the reform in this area went yesterday to the civil, family and labor courts of the State to ask for the solidarity of this instance, although they found offices that denied them access or others where there was no one to join their slogans. PJF personnel indicated that this search for empathy was carried out in response to the position of the presiding magistrate of the Superior Court of Justice of the State, Myriam Hernández Acosta, who expressed “her solidarity with the causes that support the peaceful movement they carry out.” On Wednesday, Hernández Acosta expressed her recognition for the PJF that has been on strike since last Monday, August 19 in different parts of the country (although in Ciudad Juárez it did so until Wednesday, August 21). The solidarity of the State Court, he said, is with the judicial and administrative staff of the PJF who protest “in order to protect and safeguard judicial independence, taking into account that this principle is crucial for the Judicial Branch to function as a true counterweight to the Executive and Legislative powers.” Yesterday, the work team of the Federation arrived in a caravan of cars to the facilities on the Juan Gabriel highway, where only four workers from Alternative Justice took up banners for 15 minutes as a show of support, outside the building that houses civil, family and labor courts, near the District Attorney’s Office for the North Zone. They were not allowed access for security reasons, said State Court personnel. After leaving that point, they went to the other building, on the ground floor of which activities are carried out to collect rents, issue documents from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other administrative activities. They did manage to enter that building before a security element from the Erana company who limited himself to holding the door open for them. After entering, they went up the stairs to the second floor, where there are more civil and family courts of the Chihuahua Court, but they remained there, restricted from entering the upper level by a team of state workers.