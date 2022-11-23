Tepic, Nayarit.- With a gender reason, an initiative of the State Congress from Nayarit seeks typify the crime of sexual extortion a in exchange for a favor or receive a “benefit”.

It was legislator Juanita del Carmen González Chávez who assured that simple extortion is already criminalized, however, this reform is in favor of women.

The reform would modify the Penal Code of Nayarit and the Law on Women’s Access to a Life Free of Violence in the state.

If approved, the punishment from three to six years prison for those who seek “sexual favors” in exchange for a position or “benefit”.

“Granting a woman a job, keeping it or who can receive a benefit, in exchange for a sexual favor, thus abusing power or position,” he said according to the media outlet La Jornada.

In the event that the aggressor is an official, it would be sought that he be disqualified for the same number of years from his position in politics.

This penal sanction to whoever exercises coercion of a sexual nature towards women, would publicly and privately punish whoever requests said sexual favors.

The initiative was sent for the elaboration of the corresponding opinion and the approval of the Legislative Power is awaited.

Juanita González affirmed for the communication outlet El Occidental that she does not doubt that it will be approved, since she assures that the Legislature is committed to “supporting women.