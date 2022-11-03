with the edit 12 of the Good End 2022the Monterrey Chamber of Commerce (Canaco) plans not only to return, but also to exceed the sales levels they had before the pandemic.

This was revealed by its president, Javier Arteaga, who said that for this edition, which will take place from November 18 to 21, they expect sales of 12 thousand 25 million pesos.

“We hope this Good end, Now without the restrictions of the pandemic, present good sales that help companies continue to recover, after almost three difficult years,” he described.

“The economic spill expected for the four days that the Good end It is 12 thousand 025 million pesos, last year on the same days sales would correspond to 10 thousand 787 million pesos, for which an 11.5 percent increase is expected.

“And we would be 4.4 percent above pre-pandemic levels, since in 2019, sales of the Good end were 11 thousand 517 million pesos”.

Arteaga also said that they expect a participation of 25,000 establishments, almost 2,000 more than the previous year, in this event that returns to its original format of four days and without restrictions.

He also specified that unlike the two previous editions in which there were shortages and/or delays in the delivery of products that contain chips, these problems are no longer expected this year.

“During this Good endthe Entity’s businesses will offer offers and promotions that have not been seen during the year and will take advantage of the benefits of technology by encouraging and promoting a greater number of online transactions,” he added.

defend the INE

Canaco Monterrey joined the voices that defend the permanence of the National Electoral Institute, before its possible disappearance, as proposed by a constitutional reform promoted by the Executive Branch.

“We are concerned because the organization of the electoral system is a citizens’ system, and the citizens are the ones who must define how we want to elect our rulers. It is not a decision of the Executive Branch,” he added.

“We do not see that what they are planning is a good intention, basically it is to go back 30 years and make it the government or executive branch who decides who won and who didn’t.”

