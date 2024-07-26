Home page politics

From: Florian Pfitzner

Press Split

For fans in the USA, the right-wing populist Donald Trump is not only a heroic figure, but also a saint. He skilfully takes up the motif.

Berlin – The professional composure with which Michael Butter normally deals with the big questions has evaporated for the time being. “With regard to the USA, my concern has become really great,” says the distinguished Americanist in an interview with IPPEN.MEDIA. Should Donald Trump at the US election If Trump emerges victorious in November, the foundations of the world’s oldest democracy will be at risk. “It might have been better if Trump had been re-elected in 2020.”

You might think that’s a bold thesis, but Butter seems convinced: “If Trump had been elected, he would have been spared one of his main accusations: that the political establishment had allegedly conspired against him. He would not have been able to turn his constructed story of victimhood into a story of heroism.” Trump, Butter believes, would have become what most of his predecessors in the White House had become in a second term: a “lame duck”, largely politically incapable of taking action.

Trump is not the first US politician to be portrayed as a hero

But now Trump is aiming to return to the Oval Office – eloquent as ever and with a loyal following that sees him not only as their candidate, but as a hero and savior. “In the United States, there is a long tradition of heroizing presidents,” explains Butter. This was also seen with Barack Obama, who in his heyday was equated with Spider Man and other superheroes. But Trump has “hijacked” the Republican Party – not least because it was receptive to his pointed rhetoric and conspiracy theories from the start.”

People of faith pray with then US President Donald Trump in 2020. © picture alliance/dpa/AP | Evan Vucci

In addition, there is a long tradition of Christian salvation in the history of American democracy. “Or, to be more precise: the messianization of presidents,” says Butter, professor of American literary and cultural history at the University of Tübingen. US President Abraham Lincoln was killed on Good Friday in 1865. “There is hardly any other topic about which more poems have been written in the USA.”

The failed assassination attempt and the “grace of the Almighty”

In America, which is actually secular, the president resembles the figure of a high priest. “You can still see that today, especially when he speaks about the state of the union,” explains Butter. “In this election campaign, the two great traditions, hero and messiah, are now coming together – at least since the assassination attempt on Trump.” At the party convention in Milwaukee, the republican had just officially chosen him as their candidate, Trump cleverly seized on the motif and announced himself as the chosen one. “I stand before you in this arena only by the grace of almighty God,” he said solemnly. He stands in this arena only because of the grace of the Almighty.

As terrible as the assassination attempt on Trump was, “He is using it for his own ends and is thereby increasing the self-heroization that he has been doing for years,” explains Butter. “He is presenting himself as the leader that America so desperately needs, in his view and that of his supporters.” He is being cheered on more than ever by the country’s evangelical Christians. “They see Trump as nothing less than the reincarnation of Jesus Christ.”

From the perspective of many evangelicals, Trump has delivered

Trump was the first president in US history to join the “March for Life,” a demonstration of radical anti-abortion activists. He also appointed the three Supreme Court justices who ultimately ensured that the federal right to abortion was abolished after fifty years. In the view of many evangelicals, Trump has delivered what other Republican presidents have only promised.

Americanist Michael Butter believes it is extremely unlikely that Donald Trump could lose the US election in November. “In the states that will ultimately decide the outcome, the swing states,” which include Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, “Kamala Harris is currently doing no better in the few polls than she did before her election. Joe Biden“, Butter explains. “If Trump ends up losing, he could call for violence.” Unlike in 2021, when Trump incited his supporters to storm the Capitol, he would at least have no influence on the National Guard. “That would be the good news.”