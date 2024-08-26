Monterrey.- Taking into account the November 5 elections in the United States, and awaiting more information in the second presidential debate, Grupo Financiero Monex estimated that, under this situation and incorporating the high exchange rate volatility observed from June to date, one could expect that, if Kamala Harris wins, an exchange rate range between 18.50 and 20 pesos per dollar, while Trump would fluctuate between 19.00 and 20.80 pesos.

He considered that the main issues that could generate movements in the exchange rate are: the trade relationship between both countries (renegotiation of the T-MEC in 2026), nearshoring, tariffs, Chinese companies in Mexico, insecurity and migration.

Monex highlighted the timeliness of evaluating the proposals of presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, specifically those that could modify the economic scenario in the United States and Mexico. He pointed out that in 2024 both economies have shown signs of a slight slowdown, divergence in the inflationary environment, but greater laxity from the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Mexico.

But pending further information in the second debate, he considered that:

1) Economic Activity Under either candidate’s administration, Mexico’s GDP could continue to expand if the bilateral trade relationship does not deteriorate; however, it is important to note that the country is facing a trend of economic slowdown due to internal factors; 2) Inflation This would increase under Harris’s presidency (due to higher public spending), as with Trump, but to a lesser extent; 3) Interest Rate The Fed is expected to begin the cycle of cuts in September, with a possible intensification in 2025, depending on the evolution of inflation and the labor market. Banxico is likely to continue cutting its reference rate, so the rate differential could remain relatively stable.