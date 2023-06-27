-You are so beautiful that looking at you makes me suffer.

-Yesterday you said that it made you happy.

-It makes me happy… and it makes me suffer.

François Truffaut considered that this dialogue from his film The Mississippi Mermaid (1969) defined Catherine Deneuve, the protagonist, so well that she included him again as a nod in the next one they shot together, the last meter (1980), more than a decade later. In the cinema it was as if time had not passed. In real life things were different: after the shooting of the first film, Deneuve and Truffaut began a courtship that lasted two years. She left him, who had to be admitted to a hospital because of depression – the same thing happened, by the way, to the character played by Jean-Paul Belmondo in the film – while she embarked on a more lasting relationship with Marcello Mastroianni.

More information

But the important thing is that this duality has long been associated with Catherine Deneuve, an excellent actress with an iconic image in a way that possibly only occurs in French cinema. With the exception of Hitchcock’s heroines (and only while they were working with him), the coldness attributed to her would not be suitable for Hollywood stars, forced for decades to maintain a certain appearance of closeness. In her case, that supposed coldness has become a value that she has ended up accepting without great regret: “There are people who see me as cold and bourgeois, but I’m not going to spend my time trying to reconcile with people I don’t know.” , has declared. And the public, like Belmondo, seems to be torn between the distance that her figure imposes and the undeniable attraction they feel for her. Deneuve is the living goddess par excellence of French cinema, the most respected and longest-lived of all. She is also the most remembered model that the bust of Marianne, the representation of the French Republic, has had, as if cold marble suited no one better than her. It is a unique case. And yet, in the beginning she had to get rid of the shadow of other actresses with whom she was compared, until she conquered that own personality that is a necessary requirement for every great star.

With David Bowie during the filming of ‘The Craving. © Jean-Claude Deutsch / Paris Match – La Galerie de l’Instant (REDACTION)

The exhibition is dedicated to his image. Catherine Deneuve: Rive droit, rive gauche, which can be seen in two venues on both banks of the Seine, La Galerie de l’Instant and the Hotel Lutetia, another Parisian icon. The exhibition, which anticipates the celebrations for Deneuve’s 80th birthday (she was born on October 22, 1943), includes photographs taken over five decades by authors such as David Bailey (her only legal husband, between 1965 and 1967) , Helmut Newton, Ellen Von Unwerth, Kate Barry or Bettina Rheims.

Like any image, Deneuve’s was a calculated construction to some extent, and required several rehearsals before hitting the target. With her shy smile and her dark pre-yeye bangs, during the early years of her career she projected rather the aura of a naive young lady. For most of the public and the press, she was at that time in the shadow of her older sister, the sparkling Françoise Dorléac (who would die in a car accident in 1967), the true vocational actress of the two. It was her partner at the time, the director Roger Vadim, afflicted with an intense and perennial Pygmalion complex, who convinced her to dye her hair and adopt the blonde locks that, with some variations in length, style and tonality, have been one of its hallmarks.

Catherine Deneuve in 1964 in Paris. © Bert Stern – La Galerie de l’Instant

Before, Vadim had done the same with his two wives, also actresses Brigitte Bardot and Annette Stroyberg. Maleficent voices then proclaimed that Deneuve was a pale copy of Bardot, a hypothesis to which the latter joined when in initials BB, her memoirs published in 1996, described their first meeting: “Vadim was dragging with him a 17-year-old brunette who wore her hair like me, dressed like me and was called Catherine Deneuve. She had a sappy side that was infuriating at times.” Vadim led Deneuve in vice and virtue (she was virtue) in 1963, the same year that their son, Christian, was born.

Catherine Deneuve’s first major worldwide hit, Cherbourg umbrellas (1964), won the Palme d’Or in the same edition of the Cannes festival in which it failed soft skin, by François Truffaut, starring Françoise Dorléac, which marked a distance between the two sisters. Jacques Demy’s musical, where the actress played the whole role of her singing in playback with a foreign voice, it also seemed to confirm her typecasting in a character of a romantic girl. even in the later Repulsion (1965), by Roman Polanski, where she was a murderous psychopath, she was asked for a shy and timid register.

Catherine Deneuve and Serge Gainsbourg in 1980. © Georges Pierre – La Galerie de l’Instant

But then came the final twist. Brothers Robert and Raymond Hakim, film producers, had bought the rights to a novel called Belle de jour (“Beauty by Day”), by Joseph Kessel, which in 1928 had caused a scandal for its plot centered on a bourgeois wife who becomes a prostitute due to childhood trauma. The Hakims chose Luis Buñuel as director, and they wanted at all costs that the protagonist be Catherine Deneuve. The Spanish director gave the go-ahead to the imposition, considering that Deneuve – “beautiful, reserved and strange”, according to her words – was suitable for the character. In exchange, the Aragonese was given creative freedom to turn the original story, which he considered a cheap serial, into a complex game of Chinese boxes in which fantasy and reality merged. Belle de jour It was the director’s greatest box office success and won the only Golden Lion at the Venice festival for a Spanish author, but above all it established the definitive image of Deneuve: icy, enigmatic, inscrutable. This was helped by the wardrobe, designed for the occasion by Yves Saint-Laurent, who has since become his ally and friend.

Jean-Claude Carrière, the film’s screenwriter and Buñuel’s close friend, stated in an interview that he was the one who arranged the meeting between the couturier and the director. “I think it was the first time that Buñuel attended a fashion show,” he laughed. He also recalled that there was friction because Deneuve wanted the character to wear miniskirts, then very fashionable, which Buñuel was opposed to at the beginning. In the end, Deneuve got his way, and the decision proved to be the right one: the look of Séverine Serizy’s character – enhanced by Roger Vivier’s shoes, Carita’s makeup and hairstyling, and Sacha Vierny’s exquisite photography – seemed at the same time typical. of its time and completely timeless. Something that is a common denominator of all icons.

Catherine Deneuve during the filming of ‘Tristana’ in 1969. © Philippe Le Tellier / Paris Match – La Galerie de l’Instant

Catherine Deneuve ceased to be a virginal and timid young lady to be trapped in this new cliché for the rest of her career. Little has mattered that she, a couple of years later, she starred in tristana, again with Buñuel, in a character full of registers that begins as a helpless orphan and ends as an embittered lady. Or that she has played femme fatale roles (The Mississippi Mermaid), industrial worker (dance in the darkby Lars Von Trier), mother of a large family (a christmas taleby Arnaud Desplechin) or alcoholic intellectual (Thieves, by André Téchiné, one of his best works), and that in all of them he achieved a rare accuracy and authenticity. Curiously, Julia Gragnon, director of La Galerie de l’Instant and promoter of the double exposure, links the first memory she has of Deneuve to his voice rather than his image: “Everything starts with a strong childhood memory ”, she affirms. “With Catherine Deneuve, her voice came first, a unique, reassuring, clear and soft voice.” Gragnon’s words refer to some recordings of stories made by Deneuve for Disney, but they could also apply to any of his film performances, highlighted by that very characteristic voice, punctuated by seemingly effortless nuances.

At the height of their relationship, François Truffaut wrote about her in an article for the magazine Unifrance: “Catherine adds ambiguity to any situation, to any script, because she gives the impression of dissimulating a large number of secret thoughts that are left to be guessed as background and then, little by little, they become essential and form the atmosphere of the film.” The exhibition that has just opened in Paris shows Deneuve in study sessions, at work or during filming breaks, together with Françoise Dorléac, Serge Gainsbourg and David Bowie. Serious, smiling or melancholic, but always faithful to that principle enunciated by Truffaut: if due attention is paid, more than coldness, what can be guessed behind his image is a retained idea, struggling to get out.

You can follow ICON on Facebook, Twitter, instagramor subscribe here to the newsletter.