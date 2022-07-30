Sinaloa.- The CIP project (Integrally Planned Center) Spirit Beach, In Sinaloa, remains for the escuinapense population and the different sectors of the society an uncertain subject. They wonder what directions this area will take in which the federal government promised a great development that would detonate the tourist activity that would reactivate the economy of the southern part of the entity.

Antecedent

With the arrival to the Presidency of the Republic of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the cancellation of Playa Espiritu arguing a trail of corruption of the different federal governments. To recover part of this invested resource, it was reported that would carry out the sectioned raffle of this property. The proceeds It will go to the Santa María dam.

Last Wednesday, López Obrador and Rubén Rocha Moya, governor of Sinaloa, held a meeting with 25 businessmen with great purchasing power. One of the topics that was touched on was the president’s request for businessmen to “enter” the purchase of pieces for the fourth raffle to be held on September 15 and in which prizes of land with a large extension of land are expected in this coastal area.

hope continues

Bonifacio Bustamante Hernández, a businessman dedicated to the export of mangoes in Sinaloa, said that any movement in favor of the land passing into the hands of any private or public sector is positive for Escuinapa, because the land will never be taken away from them. Escuinapa, the region’s tourist conditions are natural, so there is hope that the owners of These lots generate economic income and employment in the region.

“A raffle is a clown, it is something out of the ordinary. I do not agree with the forms and even less that they are doing raffles for the Santa María dam, when this is a formal project that triggers the producers and it is disrespectful that they are handling the raffle for the dam; the dam must have formal resources, for that the government collects taxes, to channel them to productive projects and encourage productivity. Whether or not there is a raffle, the resource must be ensured as it is a primary project of the president,” said Bustamante Hernández.

violation of rights

Aarón Flores Estrada, PRD delegate in southern Sinaloa, considered it a violation of the human rights of the people of Escuinapa that the tourism project promised by the CIP Playa Espiritu had been canceled, since the Technological University of Escuinapa was created to prepare professionals who would be employed for this great project that was promised for the south of Sinaloa.

He lamented the news that the CIP will not be reactivated and will continue to be raffled, because in Sinaloa what is required are viable project alternatives for the creation of new sources of work.

opaque raffles

Tobías Ricardo Lozano, businessman and regional adviser of Codesin Zona Sur, lamented that no businessman who makes up this organization was invited to this meeting with the President of the Republic, despite the fact that they are the ones who have championed the project to form in the south of Sinaloa and north of Nayarit, a riviera that promotes tourist activity. Therefore, on several occasions he has asked the State to reconsider the raffles at Playa Espiritu.

“It is said that with the meeting with businessmen, the president sought to raise one billion pesos for the Sinaloa dams. That’s fabulous, but what draws our attention is the mechanism, which continues to ask for cooperation through raffles, because if you are already inviting businessmen of that magnitude, the correct thing is that you would have presented them with a project in which They could be investors, either in Playa Espiritu or the Santa María dam, because in the raffles, what is a businessman winning? Because he is not sure of winning a lot. The raffles are a very opaque mechanism that has not worked, since in the three raffles I very much doubt that they have raised 150 million pesos and, despite that, they continue to insist,” said the Codesin advisor.

Endorse AMLO

For her part, Mayor Blanca García assured that there will be benefits for the municipality. Despite the fact that it was not announced that the project could be reactivated with federal resources, as was expected to happen at the meeting with López Obrador and Rocha Moya; García Sánchez said she agreed to guarantee the hydraulic works that would ensure drinking and irrigation water for the south of Sinaloa.