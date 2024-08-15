Ciudad Juarez.- In the last two months, there has been a decrease of at least 50 percent in the flow of migrants to the United States compared to the levels reported six months ago, reported Enrique Valenzuela, general coordinator of the State Population Council (Coespo).

This decline is reflected in the occupancy of shelters in Ciudad Juárez, which previously accommodated up to 500 people per day.

Currently, these shelters are operating at approximately 50 percent of their capacity, with around 1,500 people on the move compared to a total installed capacity to receive 3,500 people.

“This shift in employment may be influenced by a variety of factors, including adjustments in immigration policies in both the United States and Mexico, as well as seasonal changes that affect the flow of people,” Valenzuela said.

For his part, Oscar Ibañez, representative of the governor, said that “the decrease in the number of migrants arriving at the shelters in Ciudad Juarez may be related to the new immigration policies implemented by both countries.”

These policies include stricter border control measures, as well as assistance and regulation programs that seek to manage the migration flow more efficiently.

In addition, seasonal conditions and other external factors may also be influencing the decline in migration.

The governor’s representative said that changes in migration flow are often related to political decisions and weather conditions, which may partly explain the current reduction.

Shelters in Ciudad Juárez include a variety of facilities, from centers operated by faith-based organizations to centers authorized by the Municipality and other non-governmental organizations.

These sites offer shelter and support to migrants, and the installed capacity allows for flexible reception to adapt to changes in the number of people needing assistance.

However, the process of legal entry into the United States has faced challenges, especially in relation to Customs and Border Protection (CBP) enforcement.

This application, which aims to manage entry requests and facilitate the regularization process, has been the subject of criticism due to problems in its operation.

Many migrants reported difficulties in contacting support services and faced long wait times for appointments, Valenzuela said.

[email protected]