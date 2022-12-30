The Secretary of Citizen Security (SSC) located and secured this Friday, December 30, a Car related to the attack against the journalist Ciro Gómez Leyvawhich was located in the vicinity of the Venustiano Carranza City Hall, Mexico City.

Is about a private black car located on Calle Sur 81, Lorenzo Buturini.

