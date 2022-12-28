Tamasopo, San Luis Potosí.- A helicopter that was used to carry out illegal trips between San Luis Potosi and Tamaulipaswas secured by federal authorities and from both states, after an undercover operation in the Potosí municipality of Thamasop.

According to the information, after investigations, intelligence actions and undercover work, members of the General Prosecutor of the RepublicSecretary of National Defense (Sedena), the secretaries of public security of San Luis Potosí and Tamaulipas, They managed to secure the clandestine runway.

The investigation folder would have been initiated after receiving a anonymous complaint about the fact that a helicopter made clandestine trips between the territory of Tamaulipas and Potosífor which an undercover operation began in the property located in the municipality of Tamasopo.

Once the necessary elements for the operation were obtained, the necessary permits were obtained by a judge, so the search warrant could be executedallowing to secure the ship.

In the images released, it can be seen that the point was promoted as a tourist spot where people could take tours of the town of San Luis Potosí, with the name of Deer Air Services.

“An unforgettable experience”, is part of what can be seen on the sign, in addition to having a vehicle rental option such as ATVs and even a Hummer-type truck of the so-called “4×4” (four by four).

So far, the authorities only reported the aircraft insuranceso it is unknown if they also insured any of the land vehicles that they promote on their posters.

Everything insured was sent to the FGR delegation in Tamaulipas, so they will be the federal authorities attached to the eState bordering the Gulf of Mexico, those in charge of carrying out the proceedings to find those responsible for the assets.

Until now It is unknown what type of clandestine trips they made in the area and if it was that he did not have the necessary permits to carry out tourist trips or if it is known that both the site and the aircraft were used to carry out criminal activities such as trafficking in some illicit material.