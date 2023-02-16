Monterrey, Nuevo León.- The Attorney General’s Office searched two houses where secured an arsenal, in Monterrey and Garcíarelated to the arrest of three people yesterday, two in a motel on Lincoln Avenue and one in Colonia Alianza.

In coordination with the Civil Force, ministerial agents searched the two buildings during the early morning, being supported on the perimeter by the Sedena and the National Guard.

The detainees are alleged members of the Northeast Cartel, said a police source, and they are being investigated for various crimes.

One of the searches took place in a house on Empoli street, in Colonia Cumbres San Agustín, in Monterey.

In the building, as in the other search, there were no arrests.

A police source reported that two long weapons, five pistols, drugs, five patches with the legends Cártel del Noreste, CDN, a radio frequency, a map and five notebooks were seized at that address.

The second search was in a house on Donato street, in Colonia Murano, in García.

There, 45 chargers for AR-15 and AK-47 rifles, and one for a 9-millimeter weapon, were seized.

As well as seven tactical vests with legends Cartel del Noreste, 11 trimmings, drugs and hundreds of cartridges for long weapons.

The informant indicated that the addresses are related to the arrest of Ramón and Susanacaptured yesterday in an operation at the Motel Canarias, on Lincoln Avenue.

Today it transpired that in addition to the couple captured in the motel, the authorities captured another accomplice who tried to flee.

The man was arrested in a gray Toyota Yaris car, on Avenida Cumbres del Sol, in Colonia La Alianza.