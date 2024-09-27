Ciudad Juárez.- A van was found safe this afternoon due to its possible use in an execution committed yesterday in the La Cuesta neighborhood.

It is a blue Ford Explorer that was abandoned in the parking lot of Banamex Sucursal El Granjero.

The manager of the financial institution made the report to the authorities since it had been abandoned for just over 24 hours in the place located on Tecnológico and El Granjero avenues.

Investigative elements from the Northern Zone Prosecutor’s Office indicated that it could be related to the murder recorded yesterday shortly after noon on Baca Gallardo Street, where witnesses indicated that the person responsible was driving a truck with similar characteristics.