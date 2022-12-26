GUADALAJARA, Jalisco 25-Dec-2022.-The operations of yesterday and today to prevent poor air quality in the Metropolitan area of Guadalajara (AMG) confiscated fireworks, put out fires, and bonfires, but zero fines or arrests.

The municipal units of Civil Protection in Guadalajara, Zapopan, Tlajomulco and Tlaquepaque They announced that they would implement special surveillance tours on Christmas Eve and Christmas to detect bonfires, agricultural burning, the use of fireworks and grilled meats with emissions of pollutants above the norm.

At the cut off at 6:00 p.m. today, no agency reported the application of fines, only warnings were registered without recidivism from the neighbors.

In Zapopan, 11 warrants were presented for setting fire on public roads;

Tlajomulco reported the suffocation of 10 bonfires; in the state capital, 14 reprimands were presented.

In addition to this, several episodes of fires were attended.

Between December 24 and 25, the Guadalajara firefighters put out 14 burns in pastures, 9 in houses and 2 in businesses, one of them was in a nursery. In addition, it was the only Municipality where there was insurance of flammable material, with 15 cubic meters.

The Tlajomulquense unit detailed that they provided service to 7 fires in homes and 16 vacant lots.

In Tlaquepaque, on December 24, a pasture burning was reported.

There was also a balance in the anti-piracy operation, since a total of 64.1 kilograms were seized: 27.5 kilos in the former Villa Maicera and 36.6 in the Perla de Occidente.

Despite the fact that the City woke up with two environmental pre-contingencies in Las Pintas and Miravalle, and poor air quality in the Guadalajara Centro, Tlaquepaque and Loma Dorada stations; The Secretary of the Environment and Territorial Development of the State (Semadet) described the atmospheric behavior as “stable” and attributed the fact that it did not worsen to prevention operations.