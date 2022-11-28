In recent days, the Secretary of Citizen Security (SSC) managed to deal a blow to organized crime by securing 50 kilos of cocaine which roughly represent a commercial value of eleven million pesos.

The kilos of cocaine were made in hidden packages inside the compartment of a vehicle.

The seizure occurred on November 25 by personnel from the Traffic Control Undersecretary, in the vicinity of the Luis Cabrera Super Highway, in the La Angostura neighborhood, Álvaro Obregón Mayor’s Office.

However, the action was only made known this Monday, November 28, in the voice of the head of the SSC, Omar García Harfuch, at a press conference to report on the results of the investigations of the capital’s security agency.

“This amount would have represented an estimated profit of eleven million pesos in the local market for crime,” said the public official about the eleven million pesos that represent the 50 kilos of cocaine seized.

The official who previously declared a great pleasure in following Claudia Sheinbaum to the presidency of Mexico in 2024 assured this Monday that these actions comply with the instructions of the current Head of Government of the capital to provide security to the citizenry.

“We will continue with our purpose of deactivating the main generators of violence in Mexico City to advance in the reduction of high-impact crimes,” endorsed the head of the SSC.

García Harfuch concluded by indicating that it aspires to build, with the help of the public, social and private sectors, a Security model that attends to and protects people from critical and widespread threats in their daily lives.