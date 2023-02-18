Monterrey.-The Attorney General’s Office secured around 40 kilos of marijuana in a search of a house, in the Colonia Luis Echeverría, in the north of the City.

Outside the property, a pick-up truck was located, in which a bag of narcotics was located.

A few meters from that property, the Monterrey Police seized hours before three vehicles with two long weapons, six kilos of marijuana and a few doses of cocaine powder and stone.

A police source reported that the search was carried out in a house located on Secretary of War and Navy street, in the aforementioned neighborhood.

He added that personnel from the Center for Preliminary Investigation Lines Specialized in Drug Dealing and High Impact Crimes inspected the property and the pickup last night.

The informant indicated that in the Chevrolet Cheyenne model 80, which was outside the house, a bag of drugs was found.

In addition, inside the house they found several bags containing around 40 kilos of marijuana, a sealer and two identifications.