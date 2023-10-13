Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents at Salt Lake City International Airport got a surprise on September 18 when they discovered what appeared to be a human skull in a passenger’s luggage.

While they were scanning the traveler’s suitcase, Police found a skull stuffed with “unidentifiable components” that resembled an improvised explosive device, TSA officials reported.

They immediately called the local police, whose elements immediately arrived to investigate along with an explosives specialist and a bomb detection dog. This caused the airport to be closed for approximately two hours while the incident was investigated.

“Everyone involved showed professionalism and worked diligently to resolve the matter and ensure security was not compromised. Operations were restored as quickly as possible,” the TSA spokesperson wrote in a statement. However, the object was not a real skull, but a plastic medical training device.

Skull found in luggage was for medical teaching uses

The passenger informed the agents that surgeons use the skull to teach how to perform a lobotomy, brain surgery, and that he was taking it to a conference in the tourist port of Cancun, in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo. Nevertheless, The skull never made it to Mexico, as TSA agents decided not to allow the man to take it with him and they kept it for me to pick up when I returned to the United States.

Consequently, the government agency recommended that anyone traveling with a “highly unusual object” should alert agents beforehand to “avoid possible suspicion.”

“This incident and the subsequent response are an example of how TSA must take any potential security threat seriously, while ensuring that the transportation system is not put at risk,” the agency added in its statement.

We recommend: The 10 busiest airports in the world