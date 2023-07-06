Nasser Al Khelaïfi at the presentation of Luis Enrique as the new PSG coach. AFP7 via Europa Press (AFP7 via Europa Press)

The presentation of Luis Enrique as the new coach of Paris Saint Germain was delayed three hours while the police searched the home of the club’s president, Nasser al-Khelaifi. Scheduled for 1:45 p.m. last Wednesday, the ceremony that inaugurated the Asturian coach’s stage in Paris did not begin until 5:00 p.m. The club justified what seemed impolite by an unforeseen aeronautical incident: the plane carrying Al-Khelaifi could not take off on time, they said. The information site Mediapart offered another clue: when Al-Khelaifi landed in Paris, he found that the police were waiting for him to start “the procedure”. That is, the search of his house, one more in the course of the investigation that the French prosecutor’s office has been promoting since January, when it considered plausible the facts denounced by Tayeb Benabderrahmane, a Franco-Algerian citizen who assures that Al-Khelaifi was responsible for his kidnapping and torture for ten months in 2020.

The representatives of Al-Kheaifi repeat it since the complaint was filed. The president of PSG, they say, is the object of blackmail. He is, as they declared to France Info, “the victim”. Benabderrahmane tries to extort him by asking for millions of euros.

The story of Benabderrahmane, a self-defined “lobbyist”, is winding. After working for the PSG, in whose orbit the police place him, before the pandemic he settled in Doha, on the pay of the Qatari Human Rights Committee. Sources from the legal and judicial field that encompasses the case, informed the newspaper Liberation that in January 2020 he was deprived of his liberty in secret quarters of the Qatari security forces, where he remained until November. They only released him after handing over a suitcase with documents that implicated Al-Khelaifi in all kinds of acts, some allegedly criminal, others of a private nature, as they consist of videos of sexual content, apparently recorded by the security camera circuit. from PSG.

More information

Benabderrahmane said that he was released after signing a protocol that obliges him to keep what happened a secret and not to disclose the documents. according to the newspaper L’EquipeIn the signing of this strange agreement, the lawyer Olivier Pardo, adviser of Benabderrahmane, the lawyer of Al-Khelaifi, Francis Szpiner; and Rachida Dati, the mayor of the Seventh District, who acted as an intermediary connecting all parties. In addition to maintaining excellent relations with Al-Khelaifi, Rachida Dati was Minister of Justice in the Government of Nicolas Sarkozy, an essential promoter of the agreements between France and Qatar that in 2011 led to the purchase of PSG by QSI, the Qatari sovereign wealth fund. investment in sports companies.

Upon returning to France, Benabderrahmane denounced that all those who made it possible to sign the agreement for his release were part of a plot to destroy him. The investigating judge decided to open an investigation for possible kidnapping with torture and extortion in an organized gang. L’Equipe He refers that when questioned by the judge, Benabderrahmane said that he had in his possession secret State documents that Al-Khelaifi and the Government of Qatar insisted on seizing him. Last week the judge directed the searches of the offices of Pardo, Szpiner, and Dati33. This Wednesday, coinciding with the presentation of Luis Enrique, the judge ordered a search of Al-Khelaifi’s house in Paris.

The diffuse nature of PSG, a mix of football club, multinational company and representative body of the State of Qatar, is concentrated in the figure of Al-Khelaifi. This courtier whose maximum guarantee is the friendship that unites him with Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, the emir of the country with the richest square meter in the Persian Gulf, is the visible head of the QSI. His presidency of his PSG is one of the responsibilities derived from his status as factotum of the emir, and the focus that he increasingly discovers in undesirable scenarios. Benabderrahmane’s complaint, after the processes that are settled in Switzerland for alleged bribery of FIFA officials, is the last Chinese one in Al-Khelaifi’s shoe.

