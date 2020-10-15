French authorities have started a battery of searches in homes in the framework of the judicial investigation opened for the possible mismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in investigations in the homes of senior officials such as the current Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, his predecessor, Agnès Buzyn, and the former prime minister, Edouard Philippe.

The Court of Justice of the Republic (CJR, for its acronym in French) announced at the beginning of July the opening of an investigation to determine if there could have been a “abstention from combating damage” – punishable by up to two years in prison – , after verifying that there was basis to advance with at least nine of the complaints filed against members of the Executive in recent months.

In the case of Véran, his office has also been searched, as has happened with the current director general of Health, Jérome Salomon, according to the newspaper ‘Le Monde’.

The investigations coincide with the announcement by the president, Emmanuel Macron, to restore the state of emergency due to the worsening of the pandemic data. Among the announced measures is a night curfew – from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. – in Paris and other large French cities.

New cases of covid-19 have skyrocketed in France in recent weeks, reaching a record 27,000 new infections in a single day. On Wednesday, French health authorities reported 22,591 new positives, up to a total of 779,063 since the start of the pandemic.