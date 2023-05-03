The Federal Police of Brazil searched this Wednesday the residence of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, in an operation related to the alleged falsification of vaccination certificates against covid-19, official sources reported.

According to investigations, the vaccination data of the former president, several of his relatives and advisers they would have been manipulated to obtain permission to enter the United States.

The Brazilian police raided this Wednesday the house of former President Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia as part of an investigation into the alleged forgery of certificates vaccination against covid-19, which he denied.

The far-right ex-president, who ruled Brazil from 2019 to 2022, confirmed the registration of his residence, in which He said his cell phone was confiscated, and accused authorities of trying to “manufacture a case” against him.

“There is no adulteration on my part. I did not get vaccinated, period, I never denied that,” Bolsonaro told reporters outside his residence in the Brazilian capital.

“I’m really shocked by the search and seizure. I have nothing more to say “, he pointed out. The former president, a skeptic of the anticovid vaccine, challenged expert advice on handling the pandemic.

On several occasions he repeated that he would not be vaccinated, and went so far as to say that whoever did so ran the risk of becoming an “alligator.” Bolsonaro faced widespread criticism for his handling of covid-19, that has left more than 700,000 dead in Brazil.

Without mentioning the former president, the Federal Police (PF) reported that investigated “a criminal association” suspected of inserting “false vaccination data against covid-19 into public health systems”.

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro arrived in his country after a three-month stay in the United States.

“Fake Insertionsoccurred between November 2021 and December 2022resulted in the alteration of the truth about (…) the immunization status against covid-19 of the beneficiaries,” said the statement released by the Ministry of Justice and Security.

The alleged forgery allowed people to “issue the respective vaccination certificates and use them to circumvent the current sanitary restrictions imposed by public authorities (Brazil and the United States) aimed at preventing the spread (…) of covid-19,” the note added.

Bolsonaro’s trip to the United States

Defeated in the October presidential elections, Bolsonaro traveled to the United States on December 30, two days before the takeover of his successor from left, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Bolsonaro did not attend Lula’s inauguration event. See also Catalonia extends water restrictions to six million people in the face of the worst drought of the century

There he remained until March 30. A vaccination certificate is required to enter the United States. until next May 11, when the rule will cease to apply, as announced by the White House on Monday.

Although foreign government officials were exempt from that requirement, it is unknown how the US authorities handled the Bolsonaro case after his term ended on January 1.

“I was never asked for a vaccination certificate anywhere,” Bolsonaro said on Wednesday.

An ally of Bolsonaro, among those detained in the operation

The Federal Police said that as part of the operation on Wednesday it was carrying out 16 search warrantsin Brasilia and Rio de Janeiro, and executing six arrest warrants.

According to Brazilian media, the PF arrested, among others, Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid, Bolsonaro’s former deputyconsidered his right hand during the presidency.

The president’s alleged false vaccination data would have been uploaded to the public health system before his trip to the United States, and then deleted, according to TV Globo.

Brazilian Federal Police raid the home of former President Bolsonaro and arrest his former advisers Mauro Cid and Max Guilherme. False data on vaccination against covid19 are being investigated. An alleged crime against humanity for handling the pandemicpic.twitter.com/tWUsbSOIK7 — Aníbal Garzón 🌎 (@AnibalGarzon) May 3, 2023

Investigations against the former Brazilian president

Since his return to Brazil, Bolsonaro has been interviewed twice by the Federal Police.



On April 5, he had to give a statement for the investigation opened for the irregular entry into Brazil of valuable jewels given by Saudi Arabia in 2021.

And last week, he had to testify before the PF as part of another investigation into his alleged role in the riots on January 8, when thousands of his followers invaded the headquarters of the three state powers in the Brazilian capital in an attempt to overthrow Lula, who had taken office seven days earlier.

Total, Bolsonaro faces four Supreme Court investigations that could send him to prison, and also 16 cases before the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) of Brazil.

The TSE, which is investigating in particular Bolsonaro’s unproven claims of widespread fraud in Brazil’s electoral system, could strip him of his right to run for president for eight yearstaking him away from that race in 2026.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

With information from AFP and EFE