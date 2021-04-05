A 30-year-old young man suffered a brutal beating in Cartagena yesterday. Two men attacked him with their fists and kicks on Avenida Ronda, Ciudad de la Unión, for which he ended up lying on the ground and had to be taken by ambulance to Hospital Santa Lucía.

According to sources from the Murcia Region Emergency Coordination Center, the events occurred at around 11:30 am, at the roundabout in the Virgen de la Caridad neighborhood (Las 600).

For reasons that are being investigated, the young man was the victim of an assault that caused him various blows to the head. In addition, the paramedics sent by 112 found him bleeding from the mouth.

Sources familiar with the police intervention indicated that, upon the arrival of a couple in the area, the aggressors stopped attacking the victim and fled the scene. They added that, according to the first data collected, the aggressors could be relatives of the victim.

Police investigation



Local Police agents traveled to the scene of the events, instructed the corresponding procedures and reported it to the National Police station. As of press time, the arrest of the suspects had not transpired.