After 48 hours of earthquake of magnitude 7.4 that shook Taiwanauthorities continue the search for an entire family that has not yet been located.

It is believed that the you familycomposed of five members, could remain trapped after the rockfall caused by the powerful earthquake from last Wednesday.

The You family was located within Taroko National Park, a tourist attraction known for housing ancestral palaces. The day of earthquakemany people had come to the site for traditional grave-sweeping celebrations.

The death toll has increased to 12 victims , with the discovery of two bodies inside the Taroko National Park. So far, the identities of the deceased have not been confirmed.

In addition, four other people were found dead in the same park in previous days.

This image taken and released by Taiwan's Central News Agency (CNA) on April 5, 2024 shows rescue teams searching in Taroko National Park after an earthquake in Hualien. Twelve people were killed and nearly 1,100 injured in the magnitude 7.4 quake on April 3, but strict building regulations and widespread public disaster awareness appear to have prevented a major catastrophe on the island. (Photo by CNA/AFP)

The epicenter of earthquakethe worst in 25 years, was located near the city of Hualientriggering huge landslides that blocked roads and left shaky buildings.

The mountainous region of Hualien, the scene of the disaster, faces considerable damage that could take months to repair.