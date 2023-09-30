Saturday, September 30, 2023, 07:47



A 52-year-old man disappeared this Friday night on a raft located on the Las Peñas highway, in Fortuna. The 112 of the Region of Murcia received a call around 9:47 p.m. reporting that this person had entered the water and that he could no longer be seen.

Local Police, Civil Guard, firefighters from the CEIS of the Region of Murcia, an ambulance and a Mobile Emergency Unit from the Emergency and Emergency Management 061 traveled to the scene.

At around 2:54 a.m. this Saturday, the firefighters withdrew and the search is scheduled to resume early in the morning with the incorporation of the Civil Guard’s Underwater Activities Specialist Group.