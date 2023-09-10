Maritime Rescue coordinates the search at sea for a woman who was traveling on the oceanographic vessel García del Cid, which belongs to the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) of the Ministry of Science and Innovation.

The first SOS warning was launched from the boat at 8:20 a.m. this Sunday, September 10. The woman was last seen late yesterday on the deck of the ship, which was on the north coast of Alicante, near Cabo de la Nao.

Apparently, no one saw her enter and it was this morning when they definitely missed her. After inspecting the boat and verifying that she was not on board, the crew alerted the authorities of her disappearance and the possibility that she had fallen into the sea.

Since early this morning, two helicopters, a plane and a Civil Guard patrol boat have been trying to locate the woman in a search that has been joined by the oceanographic ship itself on which the crew member of the ship, which belongs to the kitchen staff, as CSIC sources have detailed to this newspaper.

The García del Cid is an oceanographic research vessel launched in 1979 and designed for research into fishing resources that even has a laboratory on deck. Over the years it has been reformed and adapted to incorporate “new technologies and instruments for marine research in various fields, such as physical oceanography, fisheries, marine biology, geology and marine geophysics,” according to the page itself. CSIC website.

The ship is part of the scientific fleet financed by the Ministry of Science and Innovation and is made up of 10 oceanographic vessels of different drafts. The García del Cid has a length of 37.20 meters and a range of 5,700 miles or 12 days of navigation. The crew is made up of 14 people and has the capacity to accommodate up to 12 scientists and technicians during the development of research campaigns. She is based in Barcelona.