Tijuana, Baja California.- Authorities assured drugsincluding fentanyland Firearmsin a search held in the city of Tijuana.

The actions were carried out by elements of the Attorney General of the State of Baja Californiathrough the Specialized Prosecutor for Drug Dealingin coordination with members of the Mexican Army and of the National Guard of the National Anti-Kidnapping Coordination.





Derived from a search warrant to proceed to inspect a house, in Prolongación Paseo de los Héroes, in the Alfonso Corona colonywere located:

Three Firearms guy rifle .223 caliber

guy .223 caliber parts of another gun fire .

. 6 kilograms in fentanyl pills .

. Two green plastic wrappers containing inside a granular substance to the touch, with characteristics of glass.

Firearms and illicit substances that were insured, would be made available to the federal authority and will work with the areas of Forensic Sciences.

