THE TRUTH Murcia Thursday, June 24, 2021, 09:35

The accident that a child suffered yesterday in ‘El limonero’ in the Malecón garden led the Murcia City Council to decide to close the children’s attraction in order to review its safety. The minor, 4 years old, was treated in a hospital for a “deep cut” on one hand, according to municipal sources. Last night the details of the event were unknown and an investigation was planned. Apparently, it was the same mother who took the child to a hospital to be treated for the wound.

The enormous structure was sealed by the Local Police just twenty-four hours after it was opened to the public, although without official inauguration. The City Council reported that “although the facility had a security certificate, an audit will now be carried out to verify that it is totally safe.” ‘The lemon tree’ was an idea of ​​the previous government team, led by José Ballesta. Since the project was announced, several groups expressed their rejection of “the great visual impact” it had on the environment.