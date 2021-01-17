The Councilor for Citizen Security of the City of Lorca, José Luis Ruiz Guillén, pointed out that this Saturday afternoon the premises of a gambling hall were sealed after verifying that it breached several of the regulations imposed against the Covid. Ruiz explained that the owner of the premises served food inside the recreation room, to which he alleged that he thought he could have take-out bar service.

In addition, the establishment exceeded 30% of the capacity, since the agents identified 16 customers inside plus the person in charge of the premises. Nor was documentation requested from the people who accessed and used the 30 arcade machines, nor was the list of people who accessed the premises available. Finally, the company did not inform customers of the capacity of the establishment, since it did not have a poster that reflected the number of people allowed by the health crisis.

As for the clients, the mayor of Citizen Security pointed out that four proposals were made for sanctions for improper use of the mandatory mask, and one person was transferred to the National Police Station “for identification purposes, having a current order of expulsion from the country ».

Finally, he highlighted “the tireless work that has been carried out through the Local Police of Lorca to guarantee correct compliance with the anti-Covid-19 regulations and the result of which is allowing successful actions such as the one that took place this Saturday, or the one in the past Thursday in a local in the district of Rio. Work that will continue to be developed to achieve, together, alleviate the consequences of the third wave of the pandemic in our municipality.