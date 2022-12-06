The damage to the car is huge: the disability is not always visible

Disability is not always visible and we should all respect those in front of us, without drawing useless and harmful considerations that can lead to serious consequences. Strangers scratch a man’s car in the disabled parking lot, arguing that, according to them, the owner did not have any disability and, therefore, was illegally occupying that parking space.

Photo source from YouTube

Reynaldo Ortiz he had just parked his vehicle outside a small-town Illinois grocery store. Suddenly she heard a group of people screaming as she entered. Turning around, he realized that they were insulting him because he had occupied a disabled seat.

They yelled at him that he didn’t look disabled and that he couldn’t park there. They kept asking him why he parked there. Worried about what was happening, Reynaldo Ortiz went back to the vehicle, finding out what they were doing to his car.

Driving back he saw a man walking around his car with a key in his hand, taking pictures and scratching all the sides. The man ran away when he realized that the owner of the vehicle had noticed what was happening.

Reynaldo was left with a damaged car worth at least 4 thousand dollars. It wouldn’t be the first time that unpleasant situations of this type have happened to him, because people look at him and don’t believe that he has the right to park there as a disabled person.

Photo source from YouTube

Why did they scratch a man’s car in the disabled parking lot?

I didn’t know the handicap had a look.

This is the laconic comment of the man who decided to tell his story to make as many people as possible aware of disabilities that are not as obvious as one might expect. Respect for others also passes through here. There are disabilities not visible to the naked eye that deserve to be respected.