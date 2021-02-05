More than a month after the approval of the voluntary interruption of pregnancy, the Tucumán deputy Pablo Yedlin he was rebuked at the airport of the provincial capital for having voted in favor of the abortion legalization project. “You are a traitor to life “, A woman accused him in a video that went viral on social networks.

From the environment of the legislator they told Clarion that “it was nothing serious” and they described the episode as “an escrache 2.0, to circulate on social networks.”

Yedlin was this Wednesday in the waiting room of the airport in San Miguel de Tucumán, minutes from taking a flight. While he was waiting for boarding, a woman approached and began to scold him.

“You are a traitor to life”, the woman began, nervous, the moment of A lot of tension. “So don’t be nice, nice, or smile at the guys here.”

Yedlin harshly criticized the government.

With obvious discomfortYedlin tried to remain calm and looked away. But the speech went on.

“You were the pediatrician of my children, of my twins, you must remember,” the woman told him.

“No”, was the terse response of the former provincial Health Minister (2007-2015). “But I tell you, you are a traitor to life,” replied the woman.

At that moment, Yedlin took his cell phone and he also began filming the situation. “It makes me sad that the only trip I can do is on the same flight as you,” the woman continued.

“Remember that you betrayed all of us who want life. Go raise your hand to all the things they say to you,” she said goodbye. It is the first time that the deputy goes through a moment like this since the approval of the IVE.

The deputy for Tucumán Pablo Yeldin also filmed the moment when he was rebuked for having voted in favor of abortion.

Yedlin was one of the Tucuman legislators who gave a half sanction to the project of voluntary interruption of pregnancy in the Chamber of Deputies, on November 11. The others were Mario Leito and Nilda Carrizo, all from the Frente de Todos.

Domingo Amaya (PRO), Lidia Ascarate (UCR), Beatriz Ávila (Party for Social Justice), José Cano (UCR) and Gladys Medina (Frente de Todos) rejected the project.

After imposing the positive votes by 131-117, the bill went to the Senate. On December 30, the Upper House approved the IVE by 38 to 29 (4 abstentions and 1 absence).