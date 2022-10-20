Minister defended Bolsonaro and said he did not see president ask for censorship of any newspaper

The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, said this Thursday (20.Oct.2022) that those who “more accuse” the government to be a threat to democracy are those who have acted against the democratic regime. He did not say, however, who he was referring to.

“I’m seeing a lot of people sometimes supporting misguided acts, hiding behind the fantasy of defending democracy”, said Guedes at an event at CNC (National Confederation of Commerce), in Rio de Janeiro.

The minister said he had not seen the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) “arrest no one” or “ask to censor” newspapers. “I did not watch our anti-democratic act”, declared.

Guedes again criticized the “director model” of previous governments, in which the State dictates the direction of the economy, and affirmed that the administrations were marked by corruption, rigging of the State and economic stagnation.