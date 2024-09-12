The topic of PS5 Pro It has not stopped trending since its revelation last Tuesday, and not all fans agree with what it is offering. Sony In terms of improvements, although it has been said that the dilemma of choosing between quality mode and performance will no longer exist. And while the games that were shown reflect significant improvements, it may not be that many of these releases will have the same fluidity and maximum resolution treatment.

The launch of the console would mark an important milestone in the evolution of Sony consoles, promising notable graphical improvements thanks to new technology. “PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution” (PSSR)This technology seeks to combine a scaled 4K resolution with a 60fps frame rate and ray tracing, which should theoretically offer a higher quality visual experience. However, while this promise sounds exciting, there are concerns that some games might not meet the target of running at 60fps, which would call into question the improvements expected from this console.

Sony has asked developers to create a dedicated graphics mode for the console that would include these resolution and performance improvements. However, some games will also be allowed to carry the “Enhanced” label even if they run at 30fps. This opens the door for certain titles to prioritize resolution over smoothness, allowing developers the flexibility to increase resolution rather than optimize for performance.

In some cases, games are expected to PS5 Pro run at resolutions ranging from 1280p to 2160p, maintaining the 30 fps already seen in the PS5 standard. In this way, the console’s improvement would focus more on visual sharpness than on frame rate. In addition, ray tracing effects can be activated without having to change the resolution or fps, which could lead to some titles being limited to taking advantage of only one of the advantages of the new hardware.

In short, the console’s launch brings with it the promise of an improved gaming experience, but it remains up in the air whether all games will live up to those expectations, especially in terms of consistently delivering 60fps. The flexibility that Sony giving developers could benefit some games, but it could also lead to disappointment among gamers expecting a significant jump in all aspects of performance.

Via: Icon Era

Author’s note: For now, many more questions will arise about this console, fortunately it won’t be long before it hits the market and is subject to the respective analysis.