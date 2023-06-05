They say goodbye to “gabo”, Jalisco Red Cross volunteer after find him lifeless in the Huentitan Canyon in Guadalajara.

After a little more than 10 days of searching, relatives of Gabriel Santos Jimenez Marquez they finished their search and now say their last goodbye.

Gabo was reported missing since May 22, where the Red Cross, family and friends asked for help to locate him.

On June 2, relatives of Gabriel were at his search in the Huentitan Canyon.

In it Osorio Streamapproximately to 100 meters deep of the ravine, the relatives found a corpse inside the river.

They notified elements of Civil Protection and Firefighterswho arrived to extract the body.

At that time they confirmed that it was the body of a man of approximately 35 years, however, his identity had not been confirmed, however, shortly after they confirmed that it was Gabo.

“the search is over. […] I am infinitely grateful to the people who shared his image, prayed for him, helped in the search, or supported him in any way. I stay at peace because they found you and that it was doing something that you liked to do ”, his friends and family wrote on networks.

He Civil Hospital of Guadalajara mourned his death, while his family held his funeral at the López Funeral Campus in San Javier, where he was fired for the last time.

It should be noted that in the Barranca de Huentitán there is another missingJosé Octavio Avilés Sauceda, who has not been located since March 28.