Experts in the field Eurogamer They have analyzed the recent revelations about the console focusing on this new artificial intelligence scaling technology that bears the full name PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution. This feature promises to improve graphical quality through machine learning and has been one of the key highlights of Sony’s recent demos. The overhaul, which included high-quality images without the compression typical of platforms like YouTuberevealed interesting details about the graphical advancements.

During the analysis, they highlighted that most of the titles presented at Sony’s event used it, which allowed for a more accurate comparison of the games’ internal resolutions. In this context, it was detected that the games were running at relatively low internal resolutions, such as Alan Wake 2which reached 864p in PS5 Pro, in contrast to the 847p in the standard. However, the implementation showed a notable improvement in visual quality by reducing the problems present in previous technologies such as FSR 2.

The report suggests that while this upscaling technology isn’t perfect yet, the potential is considerable. Experts stressed that this new capability of the premium console is not only aimed at increasing resolution, but also improving other key graphical aspects, such as ray tracing and overall image quality. This, in conjunction with the console’s additional GPU power, could offer a more immersive and detailed experience for gamers.

Finally, it is said that PS5 Proby integrating PSSR and other improvements, is poised to be a true industry changer. But we’ll see about that in the future. November 7th when it hits the market, and it’s worth remembering that it will cost $700 USD and the disk reader must be purchased separately.

Author’s note: For now I feel that the statements are too hasty, so we really have to wait for the launch of the console.