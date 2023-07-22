Almost a month after the surprise death of the television presenter Talina Fernandez finally part of his mortal remains have already found their final resting place. The family of the Mexican journalist gave her the last goodbye spreading his ashes in the sea of ​​AcapulcoWarrior.

In a symbolic farewell, the children of Talina Fernández fulfilled the last will of the driver to scatter her ashes in the sea of ​​her beloved Acapulco. Through the official profile on Instagram of the nicknamed “Lady of good saying” a photograph of the place where the ashes of the famous woman were thrown was shared.

“already resting in my element“Is the phrase that Pato Levy, Fernández’s son, wrote as a caption in the image he captured of the moment.

In the snapshot you can see a peaceful and dazzling sunset in the sea of ​​Acapulco, Guerrero. Pastel colors predominate in the image that shows an area by the sea and an area of ​​buildings in the background, all part of the section where Pato deposited his mother’s ashes.

They spread the ashes of Talina Fernández in the sea in Acapulco/ Photo: Instagram @talinafernandezoficial

Without giving more details, the publication made on July 19 began to receive messages of support, as well as phrases of eternal rest for dear Talina Fernández. It should be remembered that levy duck He is the one who will manage his mother’s social networks after her death. The son of the famous detailed in a post that he will seek to continue spreading the legacy of the “Lady of Good Saying” and is also the one who opened the presenter’s social profile in 2020.

Regarding the death of Talina Fernández, it occurred on the afternoon of Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Mexico City. With 50 years of experience, the television host and journalist died due to leukemia. She spent her last days in agony at the Spanish Hospital, in Mexico City, not knowing what she had.

After the funeral services, the body was cremated and part of the remains will be kept by the family in a family cabinet at Pato’s house and the rest will be scattered in Talina’s favorite place, Acapulco.

“Acapulco for her was always very important, her parents had a house there, she always went to Acapulco, her friends, Kika, Angélica María, my mother had a little house in Acapulco, so we are going to take her ashes to Acapulco, I will throw them into the sea,” Pato Levy commented in June and kept that promise.

