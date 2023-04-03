Nayarit.- This Sunday, authorities and rescuers they gave up honors to Oscar Taizán, brigade member who died after suffering severe burnswhen together with his companions he was fighting a forest fire in Las Conchas.

He suffered serious injuries on March 23, while in the line of duty, as part of the Forestry Brigade of the municipality of Tepicand passed away on Friday, March 31, according to data published by Reporteros.mx.

“Today we say goodbye to a real-life hero as he deserves: Óscar Taizán, ‘El Morral’, as those of us who were fortunate enough to make him our friend used to say. Rest in peace. Tepic will always keep you in his memory,” he published on networks social Geraldine Ponce Mendez, municipal president of Tepic.

In photographs, authorities, rescuers and citizens could be seen accompanying the family in paying homage to the body present, before they buried the remains of Oscar Taizán, who had 30 years old.

In a post on Friday, the mayor called the brigade member as “a good friend, an exemplary brigade member, husband and father of a family”.

He added that it was with great sadness that they received the news of his deathand recalled that they shared good times since high school, because Óscar was “an always cheerful man.”

“I wholeheartedly join the pain that his family and his many friends are experiencing in these sad hours, with my commitment, and that of a grateful city, to always accompany them,” said the mayoress.