Mexicali.- Family and friends gathered to say goodbye to Daryela Valdez Rochathe young woman of 25 years murdered by her ex-partnera 70-year-old man, who took his life with 35 stab wounds, on January 15 in Mexicali, Baja California.

According to the Attorney General of lower californiaRicardo Ivan Carpio, Daryela would have filed two complaints against her ex-partner Honorio N, who is currently facing criminal proceedings for his alleged involvement in the murder.

The first complaint was filed last July, for threats against him, the second for family violence. According to the authorities, the investigations were not followed up because the young woman continued the love relationship consensually.

They assured that Since the complaint was for family violence and the couple later reconciled, the authorities were no longer able to follow up on the case.

Regarding the femicide, the prosecution mentioned that there is evidence that both arrived together at the home where they found lifeless DaryelaThey even pointed out that they were on good terms, as they were seen holding hands and hugging.

However, something went wrong inside the house and it is believed that an argument broke out that ended with the death of the young woman.

The man was arrested and then the State Attorney General’s Office from Baja California, announced that the case would be investigated as a femicide, it was also announced that there were already complaints against the alleged feminicide, for which reason it is expected that in the coming weeks he will be linked to the process.