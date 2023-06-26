In the most excruciating pain, Giuseppe Tucci’s parents maintained an exemplary dignity and wanted to thank everyone for their closeness

Those of Messrs. Claudio and Lella are words full of pain, the couple who in recent days had to say goodbye to their son, the Firefighter Joseph Tucci, who died after two days of agony in the hospital. The 34-year-old had been beaten to death outside a club in Rimini, and then ended up in resuscitation at the Infermi hospital in the Romagna town.

Days ago on social media it had become viral a photo which portrayed a mother and father kissing their son, while the latter lay dying on a hospital bed.

That mom and dad were Lella and Claudio Tucci and the boy was their son Joseph. The photo was taken a few hours before he passed away forever.

About two days earlier, in the late evening of Saturday the 10th, Giuseppe had been beaten bloody by a bouncer from a night club in Riminiwho by hitting him with kicks and punches had reduced him to the point of life.

The heartbreaking words of Giuseppe Tucci’s mother

Lella and Claudio, when they received the call, immediately hit the road from Foggia towards Rimini to be next to Giuseppe. They did it until his last breath.

In the most excruciating pain of having lost a son, the Tuccis have maintained a exemplary dignity. And the words that both Claudio and Lella have written and circulated these days prove it.

Words of thanksgiving, first of all, towards the Rimini Fire Department. Giuseppe’s colleagues welcomed the gentlemen at the tollbooth upon their arrival. They took them to the hospital and stayed with them until the end. Furthermore, they were also escorted to the Cattolica tollbooth, when Lella and her husband were leaving to go home.

Then, many thanks to medical staff of the Nurses of Rimini:

Although distraught and destroyed by pain, my husband Claudio and my daughter Barbara feel obliged to thank the Infirmary’s Intensive Care Department with the doctors who, even if they were unable to save Giuseppe, were of a humanity, professionalism and unique availability.

A thank you that expand to all Italywho was next to them in the most complicated moment of their lives, never making them feel alone.