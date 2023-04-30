He was aboard an aircraft when the unpredictable happened. Alessio Ghersi, pilot and captain of the Frecce Tricolori, who died at the age of 34

The sad story happened in the province of Udine. Alessio Ghersi he lost his life at the age of 34, while on an ultralight aircraft.

AND crashed in the upper Val Torrewas on board the vehicle with a family member. Alessio Ghersi was a pilot and captain of the Frecce Tricolori.

Around 18:30 yesterday, April 29, an unforeseen accident occurred. Some people raised the alarm to rescuers and the authorities witnesses of the scene. They saw the vehicle crash and then a cloud of smoke.

The impact with the ground was devastating, the aircraft has caught fire and the two victims lost their lives. Rescuers intervened immediately, who had to set up a base camp. The area could only be reached on foot and with many difficulties.

It is not yet clear what happened, the authorities have started an investigation. From the first information that emerged, it would seem that the aircraft was took off shortly before from Campoformido.

The May Day event in Rivolto dell’Aeronautica Militare has been canceled as sign of respect for the disappearance of Alessio Ghersi.

Alessio Ghersi died like Gianluca Spina

The episode brought back memories of the disappearance of Gianluca Spinawhich happened about two weeks ago. The 49-year-old passed away after being crashed with a parachute during a training. He was part of the 186th Folgore regiment.

Gianluca Spina jumped with a parachute, but something went wrong during the flight. Perhaps a possible illness that did not allow him to implement the necessary maneuvers. He crashed in ccourtyard of a private house in Orentano, in the province of Pisa. It was the owners themselves who sounded the alarm. They saw the man’s body in the courtyard of their house.

The 118 operators reached the place in a short time and have tried in vain to revive him. After several attempts, they were forced to declare him dead.