Last year Alexei Navalny almost died after being poisoned. Several experts saved his life. Two of them are now dead.

Munich – is that a coincidence? Now a second doctor who was involved in the rescue of the regime critic Alexej Navalny * (44) has died in the Russian city of Omsk under unexplained circumstances. Rustam Agischew (63), as head of the emergency department, recognized and treated the life-threatening poisoning of the critic of the regime in August 2020. Now his surprising death was announced on March 26th.

An official statement from the hospital said that Rustam Agishev had already suffered a stroke in December 2020 and has now died of its consequences. The circumstances surrounding his death were not further questioned or investigated.

Navalny rescuer dies: two doctors are now dead – another left the clinic

The hospital’s 53-year-old chief physician Sergei Maximischin died unexpectedly in February. The cause of death was a heart attack.

In October, the doctor Anatoly Kalinichenko, who was directly responsible for the medical care of Alexei Navalny, quit his job at the Omsk hospital and switched to a private clinic.