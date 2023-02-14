A young Lithuanian woman is admitted to the Hospital Clínico de Valencia after being shot in the head in the Vall d’Uixó town of Castellón. As indicated by the Ministry of Health, the woman, who was eight and a half months pregnant, underwent a cesarean section and now her prognosis is reserved, while the baby remains hospitalized and stable.

The event occurred around ten thirty on Monday night. A SAMU and an SVB unit arrived at the indicated place, whose medical team, after various maneuvers, was able to stabilize the woman. Subsequently, the young pregnant woman was transferred to the Hospital Clínico Universitario de València in the Advanced Life Support ambulance.

The Judicial Police Team of the Civil Guard Command of Castellón investigates the strange circumstances in which the events occurred in a marginal neighborhood of the town.

As this newspaper has learned, the first version given by the witnesses is that a white BMW 1-series vehicle passed by the house and one of the occupants fired twice, and then a bullet hit the head of the woman. The agents found two casings of 22 caliber at the scene of the events.

When the first patrol arrived, the victim’s family and friends were cleaning up the blood with bleach. Given these first statements and the evidence collected, the Civil Guard investigators keep several hypotheses open, such as a settling of scores or an accidental death from a stray bullet, and rule out that it is a case of gender violence.

The victim’s boyfriend has a police record for drug trafficking. The young woman’s relatives immediately took her to the health center, and from there she was transferred to the Clinical Hospital of Valencia.