Motorized agents of the National Police listened while patrolling screams of despair from the mother because her daughter had stopped breathing An agent of the National Police, in a file photograph. / PN

The rapid intervention of the National Police last Wednesday in the afternoon prevented a girl as young as 18 months old from losing her life. Motorized agents were patrolling the area of ​​Los Rosales in the Murcian district of El Palmar when they heard cries of despair from a woman who said that her daughter could not breathe.

One of the agents, as soon as he noticed the girl’s paleness in her mother’s arms, and after verifying that she was indeed not breathing, immediately transferred the girl with the help of her aunt to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital. A few moments after entering the emergency room, the agents and the girl’s family heard the girl’s cry with relief.

Another policeman stayed with the mother, who was also in an advanced state of pregnancy, to assist her when she suffered an anxiety attack.