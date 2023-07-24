Father and son were saved from drowning in the swimming pool of a hotel in the tourist destination of Saint CharlesSonora.

The rapid intervention of rescuers It was what saved the lives of the bathers, who were identified as Ángel Martín, 52 years old, and his son Miguel Ángel, 30 years old.

The events occurred around 6:50 p.m. this Saturday, July 22.

According to Opinion Sonora, a paramedic from the Red CrossSan Carlos delegation immediately activated the Emergency Medical Service (SMU) and set out to rescue the men while their companions arrived.