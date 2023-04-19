In response to an emergency issued by the monitors of the Command and Control Center (C2) Eastofficers of the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) from Mexico City, arrested a subject who possibly sexually abused a woman, in the Iztapalapa mayor’s office.

While the policemen carried out security patrols, they were alerted by the C2 Oriente operators of an attack at the crossing of the Rubén Jaramillo and Venice streetsin the San Miguel Teotongo neighborhoodSo they went to the scene.

At the site, the uniformed officers found, inside the Corrales Park, to a woman of approximately 35 years of age, apparently unconscious, for which the corresponding medical services were immediately coordinated; paramedics from Civil Protection (PC) who carried out the medical assessment, diagnosed her with alcohol poisoning.

Meanwhile, according to several residents of the place, a subject beat and abused the woman, to later flee in the direction of the revolution streetFor this reason, the uniformed officers activated the police action protocols and with the characteristics of the possible perpetrator they began the search.

Upon arriving at the intersection of Toronja and Revolución streets, in the Miravalle neighborhood, other locals caught the attention of the officers since they were holding the probable assailant, whom they were physically attacking, for this reason they intervened to control the situation and protect the physical integrity of the subject.

Subsequently, PC paramedics treated him and diagnosed him with a probable moderate head injury and alcohol poisoning, without requiring transfer to a hospital.

The 27-year-old man identified as Alexis “N”to whom his legal rights booklet was read, was presented before the corresponding Public Ministry agent, who will define his legal situation.