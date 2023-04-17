staff of the Banking and Industrial Police (PBI) of the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) of Mexico City, prevented an attempt on his life when he was at the top of a pedestrian bridge located in the Los Angeles neighborhood of the Iztapalapa mayor’s office.

The events occurred when the uniformed officers assigned to the Constitution station of 1917 of the line 8 of the Metro Collective Transportation System (STC)were informed by several people about a woman who was on a pedestrian bridge and who presented an unusual attitude.

Police officers observed that said person was visibly upset while sobbing, so with the precautionary measures they applied the corresponding protocols and began a trust dialogue.

After continuing with the work of convincing and distracting, to try to gain the trust of the citizen who felt more receptive, he told the uniformed officers that he felt very bad as a result of personal problems and intended to make an attempt on his life.

In a quick action, the police officers took her to safety, moving her away from the railing, once secured and after several minutes when she was calmer, the citizen was attended by Metro security personnel, who assessed her and diagnosed her with an anxiety crisis, for what that an officer stayed with her until she was completely calm.

In addition, professional staff in psychology from the program arrived at the site “Save Lives” and after assessing her, she was diagnosed with suicidal tendencies, which is why she was transferred to a nearby hospital for specialized care.