In a coordinated operation, the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico (FGJEM), the Secretariat of Security of the State of Mexico (SSEM) and the Municipal Police of Cuautitlán Izcalli they located 85 migrants in a private home.

The intervention occurred after the Public Ministry requested an order of search for a home located in the San Francisco Tepojaco neighborhoodwhich was authorized by the Judicial Authority.

What is known about migrants in Cuautitlán Izcalli?

Upon entering the building, authorities found 85 people: 54 men, 13 women and 18 minors. All of them were in an irregular situation in the country and came from Guatemala, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, Venezuela and Cubain addition to the aforementioned Asian and Middle Eastern countries.

Most of those involved were Central Americans, although there were also People from China, Nepal, India and Jordan.

Narcotic substances with characteristics of marijuana and cocaine were also found in the house, so it was secured and seals were placed on the access doors.

The migrants, including the minors, received medical attention and were confirmed to have no injuries. They stated that they had not been victims of any crime during their stay there.

Subsequently, the migrants were handed over to the National Migration Institute (INM) to be transferred to the Chiapas Immigration Station, with the support of elements of the National Guard.